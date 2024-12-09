Comcast, Warner Bros. Discovery Sign New Distribution Deals for Xfinity and Sky U.K.

PHILADELPHIA and NEW YORK—Comcast and Warner Bros. Discovery have struck long-term carriage agreements that will allow Comcast to package the ad-supported versions of Max and Discovery+ in its U.S. streaming bundles.

The deal allows Comcast to continue to offer WBD’s portfolio of linear cable networks including TNT, TBS, CNN, Discovery, Food Network, HGTV, TLC and ID to Xfinity TV customers in the U.S. It also allows Comcast to deliver WBD’s portfolio of content to its Sky customers in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

As usual in these carriage and distribution deals, financial terms were not disclosed.

The agreements also provide for continued carriage of HBO. Comcast will also continue to offer WBD content as part of its U.S. Now TV streaming service.

“We extended our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery to distribute its networks and expanded our ability to deliver its premium streaming content, including Max and Discovery+, in a way that provides more choice and flexibility to all of our customers as the video ecosystem continues to evolve,” Comcast President of Content Acqusition Greg Rigdon said. “Through these agreements, we will bring Warner Bros. Discovery’s extensive portfolio to our customers however they want to consume the content across our existing and future linear television and streaming bundles.”

“These broad and multiyear agreements underscore the value and appeal of our linear portfolio for audiences in the U.S.,” said Bruce Campbell, chief revenue and strategy officer, Warner Bros. Discovery. “Sky UK is an ideal partner for us in the U.K. and Ireland as we prepare for Max’s launch in early 2026. We are pleased that Xfinity and Sky UK subscribers will continue to enjoy our award-winning and popular content on our networks and across our streaming platforms.”

Sky UK and WBD have also struck a new long-term partnership that will bring the company’s TV shows and movies to Sky U.K. and NOW customers in the U.K. and Ireland. Building on the WBD content already available on Sky Cinema and the existing series on Sky Atlantic, the agreement will now include a new, nonexclusive ad-supported Max app when WBD launches the service in the U.K. and Ireland in early 2026.

The Max ad-supported service will be bundled for Sky UK and Ireland customers, providing highly anticipated new shows on the service and more WBD content complementing Sky’s leading position in seamless aggregation. In addition, NOW UK and Ireland Entertainment members will also receive bundled access to the ad-supported version of Max, integrated into Sky’s NOW experience alongside other top content.

“This new partnership provides an expanded portfolio of content for our customers who enjoy Warner Bros. Discovery’s popular storytelling. Sky customers will be able to enjoy the Max app, WBD movies and the TV shows currently on Sky channels, and a seamless integration of the Max service into our NOW streaming experience,” Sky Group CEO Dana Strong said. “The combination of content from our partners, alongside our slate of Sky Originals, and Sky’s leading aggregation of the UK and Ireland’s best content apps gives us an unrivaled entertainment proposition and an exceptional lineup of the world’s best shows.”