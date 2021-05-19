HBO Max AVOD Version Launching in June for $10/Month

BURBANK, Calif.—HBO Max is expanding its offerings to consumers, announcing it will launch an ad-supported (AVOD) version of the streaming service in the first week of June. The AVOD version of HBO Max will cost $9.99/month, $5 cheaper than the ad-free version of HBO Max.

Simply referred to as HBO Max with Ads by WarnerMedia in its official announcement, the AVOD version will offer nearly all of HBO Max’s content catalog, with the lone exception being the 2021 Warner Bros. movies that are premiering on the premium version of HBO Max the same day they debut in theaters.

User experience will also be identical for both the ad and premium versions, per WarnerMedia, including elements like personalization and customization, parental controls and kid experiences.

WarnerMedia shared the type of ad experiences that will be available on HBO Max with Ads. Available now is “brand block,” where brands own a block of content but that consumers experience with “limited commercial” interruptions. Other ad experiences that are expected to launch in the near future include “pause ads,” which allow for consumer engagement when they take a break from content, and “branded discovery,” with branding opportunities for when users are searching content.

AVOD services have been growing in popularity thanks in part to their discounted prices from ad-free streaming services. HBO Max now joins Peacock and Paramount+ with AVOD and ad-free subscription plans among some of the larger streaming services.

“HBO Max with Ads will bring our beloved entertainment brands and franchises to even more consumers at this new, lower price point-while, for the first time, elegantly connecting brands to the premium, iconic IP that defines this service,” said Tony Goncalves, executive vice president and chief revenue officer for WarnerMedia.