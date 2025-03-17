Comcast Expands Multiview to Millions of Customers for March Madness

PHILADELPHIA—In the run-up to the start of the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournament, Comcast has expanded Xfinity Multiview to more X1 devices, giving millions of additional customers the ability to watch up to four live games at once, all on the same screen.

“With 164 basketball games airing over the course of a few weeks, March is the perfect time to introduce Xfinity Multiview to more customers in a big way,” said Vito Forlenza, vice president, sports entertainment, Comcast. “Now, they don’t have to choose between games, miss a buzzer beater when flipping channels, or set up another TV on a makeshift stand in their living room - all the action is right there on the same screen.”

Xfinity Multiview will be available throughout the duration of both tournaments, ranging from two to four pre-selected men’s and women’s games playing simultaneously. Customers can simply say “March Madness” or “multiview” into their voice remote to see the multiview options available. Once in the multiview experience, customers can toggle between channels to switch audio and select any game to jump into full-screen mode.

Comcast reported that Xfinity Multiview joins a host of other features Xfinity offered to customers during the tournaments, including:

A comprehensive tournament hub that brings together all live men’s and women’s coverage into one easy-to-use destination.

An interactive Sports Zone app, a companion viewing experience that enables fans to follow the latest brackets, scores, schedules and stats from across the tournament when watching a single game or within multiview so they never miss a moment of the action.

Live odds, game lines and prop bets for tournament matchups via Xfinity Odds Zone. Easily accessible within the Sports Zone app, Odds Zone gives fans an easy way to watch and wager with either DraftKings or FanDuel without having to take their eye off the TV.

The option to favorite any men’s or women’s team so customers can create a personalized viewing experience centered around the teams that matter most to them, including the option to receive game start notifications and/or post-game highlights directly to their X1 device or phone.

Other notable features for live sports include: Enhanced 4K, the best picture and audio quality delivered to the home in the fastest way possible; aggregated, personalized sports hubs, which make finding any game fast and easy; and Odds Zone, a companion experience where fans can watch and wager with leading sportsbooks from the TV.