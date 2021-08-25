Comcast Business to Acquire Masergy

PHILADELPHIA—In a move that will strengthen its ability to better serve global enterprises, Comcast Business has signed an agreement to acquire Masergy, a pioneer in software-defined networking (SDN) and cloud platforms for global enterprises.

The acquisition will help Comcast Business further expand its client base among large and mid-size companies, particularly U.S.-based organizations with multi-site global operations, the company reported.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

With over twenty years’ experience and innovation in managed network, cloud, and security services, Masergy currently serves more than 1,400 customers in nearly 100 countries.

“Masergy provides a perfect complement to our portfolio of enterprise services and solutions and will allow us to instantly and dramatically amplify our growth in the global enterprise market,” said Bill Stemper, president, Comcast Business. “We’re excited to welcome Masergy’s employees and leadership to Comcast Business as we bring continued innovation and superior experience to our customers.”

Masergy enables secure application performance across the network and the cloud with Managed SD-WAN, Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS) and Managed Security solutions.

“On behalf of everyone at Masergy, we are thrilled to join the Comcast Business family and are extremely excited for the next chapter of Masergy,” said Chris MacFarland, chairman and CEO, Masergy. “We are confident that together we can significantly enhance our service offerings to businesses of all sizes in their journey to the cloud."