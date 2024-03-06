Comcast Boosts Broadband Speeds

PHILADELPHIA—At a time when increased streaming and other online activities are boosting the need for faster internet connections, Comcast has announced significant improvements to the broadband speeds that it is offering to millions of Xfinity Internet customers.

Comcast said the increased speeds became available on March 6 and would be provided at no additional costs.

“Streaming live sports, gaming, and other data-rich applications are driving Internet consumption to new heights,” said Emily Waldorf, senior vice president, Consumer Internet Services, Comcast. ”We have regularly increased speeds over the past two decades to provide customers with the connectivity they need to power their increasingly connected lives. And, with the potential that funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program will not be renewed, this year we have really leaned into boosting speeds for these customers so that they can take advantage of these new capabilities.”

Comcast reported the following speed increases for new and existing customers of various tiers:

Connect: 75 Mbps to 150 Mbps

Connect More: 200 Mbps to 300 Mbps

Fast: 400 Mbps to 500 Mbps

Xfinity Prepaid: 50 Mbps to 200 Mbps

Comcast said that the speed increases were made possible by Comcast’s fiber-based network which has been built to deliver Internet experience, ubiquitously, to the more than 60 million homes and businesses across the country. It is a culmination of years of research, technological breakthroughs, and massive investments, more than $20 billion since 2018 alone, in development and infrastructure, the company said.

Later this year, Comcast also said that it will introduce its latest gateway, the XB10, the first to incorporate unified DOCSIS 4.0, WiFi 7, and AI technologies. The XB10 will be capable of delivering symmetrical multi-gig speeds over WiFi and connect up to 300 devices.

WiFi Boost Pods work with Xfinity gateways to extend WiFi coverage to hard-to-reach areas of the home. The latest WiFi extender, Storm-Ready WiFi, is Xfinity’s most powerful device to date and helps maintain a strong connection even if the power goes out. Visit an Xfinity store or visit Xfinity.com to learn more about Storm-Ready WiFi.

Comcast also reported that the federal government recently announced that the Affordable Connectivity Program could end as early as April if it does not receive additional funding.

Comcast said that ACP participants who are existing Xfinity customers or new to Xfinity can take advantage of current promotional offers. Customers are encouraged to call 1-800-Xfinity to learn more about what offers may be available in their area. Teams are ready to work with customers to move them to a plan that fits their budget and connectivity needs if they will no longer be able to afford their current tier of service without the $30 ACP benefit, the operator said.