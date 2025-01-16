Comcast Adds Live Betting Odds from FanDuel to Xfinity Odds Zone on X1

PHILADELPHIA, Pa.—In an important move towards making it much easier to bet on live sports, Comcast has added sports betting odds from FanDuel into Xfinity Odds Zone on Xfinity X1.

Comcast also reported that Xfinity Odds Zone will soon be accessible from a new sports betting hub on X1. The soon-to-be-launched betting hub will provide a centralized destination for fans, bettors and fantasy players that brings together the latest analysis and betting-focused content from available networks and streaming channels all in one place.

While Xfinity Odds Zone is available to all X1 customers; placing bets is limited to customers living in states where sports betting is legal, and each sportsbook operates.

“X1 is the best seat in the house for live sports, and now with FanDuel as part of Odds Zone, we’re making it even better for fans by integrating odds from another top sportsbook directly into their viewing experience,” said Vito Forlenza, vice president, sports entertainment, Comcast. “Our entertainment platform makes it easy for customers to find their favorite sports by bringing everything together in one place - whether airing nationally or locally, on broadcast or streaming. And when combined with features like Odds Zone, Enhanced 4K and Multiview, we’re giving our customers the ultimate sports viewing experience.”

With FanDuel on X1, customers can access odds for top leagues, including NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, the PGA TOUR, NCAA football and NCAA men’s and women’s basketball, directly on the TV, side-by-side with live game coverage. Bets can be quickly initiated by scanning a QR code that will add the wager to a FanDuel bet slip on the customer’s mobile device.

Using the X1 voice remote, customers can launch the experience by saying “Odds Zone,” “View odds” or “FanDuel odds” into their X1 voice remote.

“We are thrilled to partner with Comcast to enhance how our customers can watch and wager on their favorite teams and athletes,” said Karol Corcoran, senior vice president and general manager of FanDuel Sportsbook. “Integrating FanDuel odds into the Xfinity Odds Zone offers sports fans another way to interact with our robust sports betting offering, and we look forward to collaborating with Comcast to continue elevating the game day viewing experience.”

