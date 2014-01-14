Colorado Rockies Upgrade With Grass Valley K2

HILLSBORO, ORE.—The Colorado Rockies production staff have installed a Grass Valley K2 Solo 3G two-channel media server into the control room at Coors Field in Denver. The compact, standalone server allows staff members to tap into a 24/7/365 file-based infrastructure and high-performance file operations while assuring that on-air channels will not drop a frame.



The K2 Solo 3G integrates with the Rockies’ existing Kayak digital production switcher.



Recently, Grass Valley announced the newest upgrade to its K2 architecture to include powerful compression support for Panasonic’s new AVC-LongG (Advanced Video Codec/Long Group of Pictures) compression type, which the company announced at IBC 2013.

