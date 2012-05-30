Color calibration hits the road

Tennessee Digital Video (TNDV) has standardized on ChromaDuMonde color calibration charts from DSC Labs across its mobile production business, establishing consistency on board its three trucks for live multi-camera video shoots.



The ChromaDuMonde charts allow TDNV to check and adjust cameras on the fly and immediately notice the effect of hue changes on surrounding colors — while also providing precise information on how camera hue adjustments affect the full gamut of color reproduction.



TNDV is currently using the charts to shoot “Noteworthy: Live at the Opry,” a new series that premiered May 26 on GAC-TV. The charts are instrumental in matching color from shoot to shoot to maintain a consistent and professional on-air look.



DSC Labs manufactures everything from pocket-sized white/warm cards and miniature reference color bar/grayscales, to 54in charts suitable for matching cameras in stadiums, houses of worship and other large venues.