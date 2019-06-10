Cobalt’s Wilken Promoted to VP of Firmware

Kyle Wilken

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.—Kyle Wilken has a new title courtesy of Cobalt Digital, as the company has announced it has promoted Wilken to vice president of firmware. Wilken originally joined Cobalt in 2013 as a senior FPGA engineer and previously was promoted to embedded systems development manager.

“Over the past six years, Kyle has become an invaluable member of the Cobalt Digital engineering department,” said Ryan Wallenberg, vice president of engineering. “His contributions to the development of Cobalt equipment in many groundbreaking technologies, specifically HDR, are seen by millions of viewers across the world.”

Wilken, who is based in the company’s Champaign office, will continue to provide vision and engineering management to help continue the product line’s development.