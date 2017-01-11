Cobalt Promotes Brady and Nicholas to VP Sales Positions

Suzana Brady

CHAMPAIGN, ILL.—Cobalt is making a couple of in-house moves, promoting Suzana Brady to the position of vice president of North and South American sales, and Bob Nicholas as vice president of international sales, in what the company is calling a shift to “a more tiered management team.”

Brady joined the Cobalt team following the acquisition of ImmediaTV in September 2016. She has previously worked at the vice-president level for a number of broadcast and telecom companies, according to Cobalt’s press release. She is based out of Charlotte, N.C.

Bob Nicholas

Nicholas has been with Cobalt for the past six years, serving as the director of international sales and business development. He is based in Cambridge, England.

Both Brady and Nicholas will report to Cobalt CEO Bob McAlpine.