Cobalt Digital To Unveil PACIFIC ULL Decoder At IBC 2023

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.—Cobalt Digital will feature its UltraBlue IP-MV line of IP multiviewers, WAVE RTR 64x64 router optimized for 12G SDI, the new PACIFIC ULL decoder and a new 20-slot frame compatible with openGear during IBC 2023, Sept. 15-18, at the RAI Amsterdam.

The company will also highlight its recently launched Sapphire series of SMPTE ST 2110 converters.

“At IBC 2023 we are highlighting support for IP and 12G, presenting products that respect sustainability and space conservation, high density, automation, reliable video content transport and operation in the cloud,” said Cobalt senior vice president of worldwide sales and marketing Suzana Brady.

At its stand, Cobalt will show:

UltraBlue IP-MV multiviewer, offered as both a software package and a cloud instance with a WebRTC output and capable of handling a variety of compressed and uncompressed inputs and an arbitrary number of outputs.

WAVE RTR-64x64 router with support for signals up to 12G-SDI, an Ethernet port for IP-based controls.

WAVE Control Panel Series’ WAVE CP-84L, featuring 84 backlit LCD dot matrix display buttons with RS-422 and RS-232 9-pin serial communication ports. Web-based controls allow full setup, salvos, monitoring and preset management.

PACIFIC Ultra Low-Latency Decoder (ULL-DEC), an openGear card capable of decoding H.262 (MPEG-2), H.264 (AVC) and H.265 (HEVC) with less than 10ms of latency.

HPF-MAX Frame, a 20-slot frame compatible with all openGear cards with 700W of available power, a built-in Gigabit Ethernet backplane and intelligent power supplies.

Sapphire Converter Series, including: the 8JXS-8S ST 2110 JPEG-XS-to-SDI bulk gateway; the BGG-2110-H/S and BGG-2110-2H ST 2110 JPEG-XS-to-HDMI converter appliance; and BIDI-2H25 dual-channel bidirectional HDMI-to-SDI/SDI-to-HDMI converter.

