Cobalt Digital Promotes Kinsey, Hires Caruthers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.—Cobalt Digital has announced a pair of personnel moves with the promotion of Jacob Kinsey and the hiring of Kurt Caruthers.

Kurt Caruthers and Jacob Kinsey

Kinsey, who has been with Cobalt for 10 years, is being promoted from his position as the central region sales manager to chief development officer. He will help manage the company’s growth by working on revenue generation and cost optimization initiatives. He will remain in the Champaign office.

Caruthers, who is joining Cobalt from Grass Valley where he was a regional account manager, will be replacing Kinsey in the role of central region sales manager. Caruthers also has experience leading regional sales efforts at LiveU, Miranda Technologies, Avid and Odetics. He will be based out of Overland Park, Kan.