Cobalt Digital Introduces 9905-MPx Multi-Channel Processor

CHAMPAIGN, IL—Cobalt Digital has unveiled the 9905-MPx, an openGear multiple video feed-multi-channel processor offering advanced scaler/frame openGear synchronizer functionality.

The 9905-MPx, developed in response to customer requests for increased density, multi-input support and enhanced flexibility, supports four independent signal paths in a single module, the company said.

An audio/video processor for baseband digital signals, the 9905-MPx can handle up to four independent 3G signals in a single, dense and cost-effective package, it said.

The card includes individual up/down/cross conversion scalers that are specifically designed for broadcast video formats with full ARC control suitable for conversions to and from 4:3 and 16:9 aspect ratios. The multi-path design offers discrete AES and MADI audio embedding, routing, mixing and de-embedding to any of the four processing paths, it said.

Standard 3D LUT features and available color correction accommodate SDR and HDR processing for downstream HDR systems on a per-channel basis. The card also supports per-channel logo insertion, as well as ancillary data insertion/extraction, it said.

With its openGear form factor, the 9905-MPx can be integrated into existing broadcast frames. When used with Cobalt’s HPF-9000 20-slot chassis, customers can build a chassis with up to 24 channels (six cards) of processing in a single frame, it said.

The 9905-MPx offers flexible audio routing with MADI and AES support. It can serve as a full-featured audio router capable of cross-connecting any audio channel from any of the inputs to any of the outputs, as well as the MADI inputs and outputs.

“Every channel gets best-of-class processing without compromise and without channel-to-channel dependency,” said Suzana Brady, Cobalt senior vice president of worldwide sales and marketing “Moreover, the openGear form factor allows for channels to be added as needed.”