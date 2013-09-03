Clyburn Appoints Senior Staff

WASHINGTON— FCC Acting Chairwoman Mignon Clyburn has announced senior staff appointments. She named Mark Stephens acting managing director and David A. Bray as the commission’s chief information officer. She also appointed David Valdez as special counsel to her office.



As acting managing director, Stephens will manage the commission's budget and financial programs, human resources, contracts, purchasing, communications, computer services, physical space, security and distribution of official FCC documents. Stephens joined the FCC in 1991 and has served in a variety of roles and has broad experience of financial management, auditing, accounting and management in both the public and private sectors. He most recently served as chief financial officer in the commission’s office of managing director.



Bray will implement a tech-forward strategy to equip workers with effective technology, cut costs, and shift the Commission’s IT trajectory towards more sustainable and secure cloud-based solutions. Stephens and Bray, along with other senior managers, will work to coordinate the administration and management of the commission. Bray most recently served as executive director for the National Commission for the Review of the Research and Development Programs of the U.S. Intelligence Community. From 2010-2011, he chaired a subcommittee focused on White House-level efforts to improve relations among the information integration, network interoperability, and civil liberties activities of the U.S. government.



Valdez will oversee issues relating to regulatory reforms to facilitate innovation in government and assist in managing the FCC’s various advisory committees. He most recently served as senior director for the Computing Technology Industry Association, and prior to that he was Verizon’s vice president for the Northwest, which followed a position as Verizon’s chief privacy officer. Valdez also served as an attorney-advisor with the office of chief counsel at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration of the U.S. Department of Commerce earlier in his career.



“I am pleased that the FCC continues to internally promote and recruit talented individuals to continue help manage the agency to the highest standards and to drive the agency’s mission forward,” said Acting Chairwoman Clyburn.