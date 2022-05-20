NEW YORK—New forecasts from Kagan, the media research unit of S&P Global Market Intelligence, suggest that the ongoing move from console gaming to cloud-based gaming could dramatically boost broadband usage of gamers by 6x.

That development could both put pressure on existing broadband networks and create new opportunities for operators to sell them higher bandwidth plans.

The projections come at a time when broadband networks are facing a wave of new demand as video game publishers increasingly embrace cloud gaming services.

Kagan estimates that console and PC gamers playing 42 hours a month, who transition from downloading software to streaming games via the cloud in HD, would consume six times more data and potentially need higher bandwidth plans to support their hobbies, according to Neil Barbour, the lead analyst for this analysis.

Key highlights from the analysis include: