Cleveland Cavaliers to Simulcast 5 NBA Games on Gray’s WUAB

ATLANTA—The Cleveland Cavaliers, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, Gray Media, and FanDuel Sports Network have announced an agreement will simulcast five upcoming Cavs games, giving fans across Northeast Ohio a variety of options to watch that include over-the-air broadcasts.

As part of the agreement, the five games will be available for local over-the-air distribution as part of the NBA’s agreement with Main Street Sports Group (formerly Diamond Sports Group), the owner of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio.

“The Cleveland Cavaliers have had one of the most exciting starts to a season in recent memory, and we are committed to providing as many avenues as possible for our fans to enjoy our games and follow the action live,” said Mike Conley, Cleveland Cavaliers, Rock Entertainment Group, and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse executive vice president and chief information officer. “Our continued partnership with Gray Media creates an exciting opportunity for us to debut Cavaliers games on Rock Entertainment Sports Network for the first time, as well as over-the-air on WUAB Channel 43 again this season.”

“Airing these upcoming Cavs games on Rock Entertainment Sports and WUAB channel 43 creates expanded local market access to the team,” added David Hughes, WOIO and WUAB vice president and general manager. “We are thrilled to give more fans the opportunity to watch this incredible Cavs team as they continue to have an amazing season.”

The games will be available statewide on Rock Entertainment Sports Network. Fans located in Northeast Ohio can access Rock Entertainment Sports Network on channel 979 on Spectrum and free over-the-air on channel 22.1, as well as on WUAB Channel 43.

Fans in Columbus can view the games on channel 17.1 WDEM and those in Cincinnati on channel 19.3. FanDuel Sports Network will also broadcast the games.

The broadcast schedule is as follows:

