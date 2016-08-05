Clear-Com Acquires Trilogy Communications

POWAY, CALIF.—Clear-Com, a subsidiary of HM Electronics, has completed its acquisition of the intercom and master reference generator provider Trilogy Communications. Clear-Com will incorporate Trilogy’s intercom product lines, which include Gemini, Messenger, Mentor and Mercury, into the Clear-Com portfolio.

Bob Boster

“Their specialized matrix solutions perfectly complement Clear-Com’s highly-programmable and scalable digital matrix portfolio, increasing each team’s capabilities to meet the ever-growing and vastly-diverse communication needs across the markets we serve,” said Bob Boster, president of Clear-Com, about Trilogy.

The U.K.-based Trilogy will continue to operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Clear-Com from its headquarters in Andover, Hampshire, U.K.