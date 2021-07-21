Clear-Com Unveils Next-Gen IP-Based Central Station To Integrate Partyline, Matrix Systems

ALAMEDA, Calif.—Clear-Com this week announced its Arcadia Central Station, a scalable IP platform that integrates all wired and wireless partyline systems, including FreeSpeak digital wireless solutions and HelixNet Digital Partyline.

Up to 96 ports can be licensed in a single RU device. Support for additional licensing of add-ons is expected in the future, the company said.

Arcadia delivers connectivity to a wide range of Clear-Com endpoints via a mix of two- and four-wire audio ports and supports connectivity with third-party Dante and AES67 AoIP devices. It also supports the full range of FreeSpeak digital wireless products, including 1.9 GHz, 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz band solutions. It also will integrate with the wired partyline HelixNet system, it said.

The front panel of Arcadia provides two large touchscreens with four rotary encoders to make simple, quick adjustments. With the rotary encoders, users can scroll through menus quickly or use them as a four-way key station, the company said.

System configuration and monitoring are performed with a new version of Clear-Com’s browser-based CCM software.

“Arcadia Central Station is essentially the universal translator, integrating all our partyline systems together in a single, compact 1RU package. With the flexibility and power of a licensing-based model, functionality will increase over time and eventually this central station will become the ultimate group communications hub,” said Clear-Com President Bob Boster.

“We see Arcadia leveraging our partyline heritage to deliver a group communications workflow platform that will allow for nearly endless expansion to support the vast majority of live sound applications, as well as many workflows in other markets including broadcast, aerospace and marine/offshore," he added.

Arcadia Central Station is now shipping.