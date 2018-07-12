Clarkson Returns to Signiant as Chief Strategy Officer

LEXINGTON, Mass.—Signiant Inc. announced the return of Rick Clarkson, the company’s former vice president of product management and a key player in the launch of Media Shuttle, a file-sharing solution, and Signiant’s transition to SaaS. Clarkson will fill the new position of chief strategy officer to steer new services and growth in the media and entertainment space.

Clarkson first joined Signiant in 2007 and was elevated to vice president of product management in 2011. His vision of using cloud technology to build a simple file transfer solution led to the development of Media Shuttle, which now has more than 300,000 users worldwide, from 25,000+ companies in more than 200 countries.

“We’re delighted to welcome Rick back to the Signiant team,” said Margaret Craig, CEO of Signiant. “The company has huge momentum right now. ... His understanding of our technology and creative energy make Rick uniquely suited to navigate through this phase of high growth and increasingly strategic customer relationships.”

