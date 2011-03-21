Civolution to show enhanced watermarking, fingerprinting at NAB Show

Civolution, the Netherlands-based provider of technology for identifying media content, will unveil new versions of its video watermarking and fingerprinting products at the 2011 NAB Show. Video watermarking involves insertion of some digital bits that identify the content uniquely and are resistant against tampering or deletion. Video fingerprinting also enables content recognition but does so by identifying some unique characteristic of a particular unit of content such as a movie, rather than by adding new information.

The Civolution enhancements include the ability to synchronize content between TVs and other devices and for automatic triggering of events, such as advertisement insertions and TV overlays. Civolution claims this will help pay-TV operators make money from new “TV anywhere” deployments in which services are delivered to multiple devices beyond the living room. The Civolution demonstrations at NAB will include the NexGuard watermarking solution; Teletrax media monitoring solutions for TV, Internet and radio; and media synchronization and triggering, which is Civolution’s content identification platform supporting synchronized applications such as ad replacement, live voting and content-related overlays.