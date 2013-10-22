City Montreal Taps Dejero Live+ 20/20 Transmitters for Breaking News

KITCHENER, ONTARIO—City Montreal, the Montreal affiliate of Canada's City television network, has deployed two Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters to provide breaking news and live-shot coverage for its new morning show, "Breakfast Television Montreal."



The Live+ 20/20 Transmitters are portable, powerful, and easy-to-use cellular newsgathering systems that enable the show to broadcast high-quality HD video feeds from remote locations without microwave or satellite trucks. City has chosen Dejero Live+ 20/20 Transmitters to support its rollout of morning shows across the country, the latest of which launched in Montreal in August. One of the transmitters is used by the news crew to provide live remote coverage of the day's stories. The other is used during the program's "Live Eye" segment, which features a roving reporter who files human interest stories.

In addition to live shots, the crews take advantage of the store-and-forward capabilities to capture footage that can be edited and filed from any location, at any time. The Dejero Live+ 20/20 Transmitters use available cellular networks to transmit the content to the City broadcast facility in Montreal, where a Dejero Live+ Broadcast Server receives the feeds and integrates them into the broadcast workflow.