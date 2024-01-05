Citadel Communications Founder Phillip J. Lombardo, Has Died

Philip Lombardo, founder of Citadel Communications, and the longtime chair of the Broadcasters Foundation of America has died after a brief illness at the age of 88.

Lombardo played a key role in increasing donations to the Broadcasters Foundation and expanding its charitable efforts to support broadcaster professionals in need .

Lombardo was chairman of the group between 2000 and 2015 before becoming its chairman emeritus.

Responding to the news, NAB president and CEO Curtis LeGeyt said: “Phil Lombardo was a pioneer in the broadcasting industry; his contributions were immense and his influence widespread. His passion for broadcasting set a standard that will continue to inspire generations to come. Phil's leadership extended beyond his business achievements. His service as NAB joint board chair helped shape the future of our association and left an indelible mark on our industry. But his legacy will certainly be his work to help broadcasters in their times of greatest need, through the Broadcasters Foundation of America (BFOA). I had the privilege of serving with him on the BFOA board and witnessing firsthand his unwavering dedication to the men and women of the broadcast industry, giving back to those who have given so much to our communities across the country.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to Phil's family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time,” LeGeyt continued. “His legacy will live on, and he will be deeply missed."

More to come.