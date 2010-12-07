Cisco Promotes Optimized Video Transport Solution

The world’s largest provider of IP routing technology has introduced a suite of products designed to provide uniformly high quality, “zero-loss” video transport.



Cisco says its Internet Protocol Next Generation Network (IP NGN) Video Optimized Transport platform addresses the company’s long-held belief that video traffic is and will continue to dominate IP traffic in the future. The company predicts that video traffic will grow more than 500 percent to almost half a zettabyte over the next five years, representing more than half of all IP traffic and generating an estimated $250 billion in revenue by 2014.



IP NGN helps broadcasters and service providers build networks that deliver high-quality, zero-loss video by intelligently rerouting around network congestion and failures. It also helps broadcasters monitor, detect and isolate video quality impairments. Cisco adds that its software-based solution is the industry’s first 160G/slot inline, line-rate video monitoring solution without the need for dedicated hardware appliance or network blades and can provide capital expenditure savings of up to 22 times that of its nearest competing solution.



The new Cisco IP NGN helps meet strict service-level agreements and proactive network assurance services, enabling service providers and broadcasters to add revenue by selling tiered SLA-based services, the company said. The system has already been deployed by Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. to deliver programming to millions of viewers worldwide for the Commonwealth Games 2010 in India.



"The next-generation video will be characterized by high-quality, high-definition transmission delivered to a multitude of endpoints, said Paul Sanchirico, vice president, service provide systems unit with Cisco. “We are confident that the Cisco IP NGN Video Optimized Transport solution will help broadcasters and service providers like MTNL deliver an unparalleled customer experience with operational simplicity and savings."



A white paper on the technology is available here.

