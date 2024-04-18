Cineverse's AsianCrush and RetroCrush Launch on Xfinity and Xumo Streaming Devices

LOS ANGELES—Cineverse Corp. has launched its AsianCrush and RetroCrush streaming services on Comcast's Xfinity and Xumo streaming devices, expanding the reach of the services to millions of new households across the US.

AsianCrush which is dedicated to bringing viewers the best of pan-Asian entertainment, and RetroCrush, which offers classic anime titles, are both available as subscription video on demand (SVOD) add-ons for an additional monthly fee.

With today's launch, AsianCrush and RetroCrush are now available on Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, Xumo Stream Box and Xumo TV.

"We have thoroughly enjoyed being part of Comcast's innovative mission to deliver the world's best content with ease to their customers," said John Stack, Senior Director of Business Development at Cineverse. "And in that spirit, we're so excited to offer AsianCrush and RetroCrush to a new enthusiast audience on Xfinity."

AsianCrush and RetroCrush join existing Cineverse SVOD channels already available on these devices including Docurama (super-serving fans of documentaries), Dove Channel (family programming), Fandor (indie film), Midnight Pulp (cult movies and TV shows), and Screambox (horror).