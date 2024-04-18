Cineverse's AsianCrush and RetroCrush Launch on Xfinity and Xumo Streaming Devices
AsianCrush and RetroCrush are now available on Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, Xumo Stream Box and Xumo TV
LOS ANGELES—Cineverse Corp. has launched its AsianCrush and RetroCrush streaming services on Comcast's Xfinity and Xumo streaming devices, expanding the reach of the services to millions of new households across the US.
AsianCrush which is dedicated to bringing viewers the best of pan-Asian entertainment, and RetroCrush, which offers classic anime titles, are both available as subscription video on demand (SVOD) add-ons for an additional monthly fee.
With today's launch, AsianCrush and RetroCrush are now available on Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, Xumo Stream Box and Xumo TV.
"We have thoroughly enjoyed being part of Comcast's innovative mission to deliver the world's best content with ease to their customers," said John Stack, Senior Director of Business Development at Cineverse. "And in that spirit, we're so excited to offer AsianCrush and RetroCrush to a new enthusiast audience on Xfinity."
AsianCrush and RetroCrush join existing Cineverse SVOD channels already available on these devices including Docurama (super-serving fans of documentaries), Dove Channel (family programming), Fandor (indie film), Midnight Pulp (cult movies and TV shows), and Screambox (horror).
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.