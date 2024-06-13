Cineverse Passes 10M YouTube Sub Mark

LOS ANGELES—Cineverse Corp. is reporting that its YouTube channels have passed 10 million subscribers mark, thanks to the success of eight brands that have more than 400,000 subs.

Cineverse noted that its brands with more than 400,000 subscribers on YouTube alone, included AsianCrush (pan-Asian, approaching 3.5 million), Free Movies from Cineverse (indie film, 1.3 million), K-Crush (K-pop, 938K), RetroCrush (classic anime, 901K), Cineverse Romance (romance movies, 760K), Midnight Pulp (cult movies and TV shows, 636K), QTTV (LGTBQ+, 575K) and Bloody Disgusting (horror, 407K).

Cineverse's YouTube channels also drive attention to the company's standalone subscription-based apps and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

The company also reported that Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan has in less than six months has quickly generated more than 10 million views and tens of thousands of subscribers on YouTube (@dogwhisperershow), earning revenue and promoting the FAST channel which is now available on Cineverse (cineverse.com), Amazon Freevee, DIRECTV, Sling Freestream and Xumo, with additional distribution coming soon.

Additionally, Cineverse and its brands have a presence across other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, with a total social footprint now over 20 million.