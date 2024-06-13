Cineverse Passes 10M YouTube Sub Mark
The sub milestone was driven by having eight brands earning more than 400K subscribers on the social media platform
LOS ANGELES—Cineverse Corp. is reporting that its YouTube channels have passed 10 million subscribers mark, thanks to the success of eight brands that have more than 400,000 subs.
Cineverse noted that its brands with more than 400,000 subscribers on YouTube alone, included AsianCrush (pan-Asian, approaching 3.5 million), Free Movies from Cineverse (indie film, 1.3 million), K-Crush (K-pop, 938K), RetroCrush (classic anime, 901K), Cineverse Romance (romance movies, 760K), Midnight Pulp (cult movies and TV shows, 636K), QTTV (LGTBQ+, 575K) and Bloody Disgusting (horror, 407K).
Cineverse's YouTube channels also drive attention to the company's standalone subscription-based apps and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.
The company also reported that Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan has in less than six months has quickly generated more than 10 million views and tens of thousands of subscribers on YouTube (@dogwhisperershow), earning revenue and promoting the FAST channel which is now available on Cineverse (cineverse.com), Amazon Freevee, DIRECTV, Sling Freestream and Xumo, with additional distribution coming soon.
Additionally, Cineverse and its brands have a presence across other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, with a total social footprint now over 20 million.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.