Cinelease Studios-Three Ring Breaks Ground on $144M Atlanta Studio Expansion

ATLANTA—Cinelease Studios - Three Ring broke ground on a $144 million expansion of its Altanta film and TV production studio this week.

In a ceremonial “Golden Shovel event,” Thursday, legislators, officials from the Georgia Film Office, and members of the community noted the importance of the expansion which they say will bring additional productions, new jobs, and a positive economic impact to the region.

“We’re always evaluating incentives and where productions want to be, and that combination is why we built Cinelease Studios - Three Ring here in Georgia in 2020,” said Cinelease Studios General Manager Gannon Murphy. “Georgia has for the last decade-plus, embraced the film and television industry by consistently providing a business-friendly and cost-effective work environment; and after only being open since 2020, we’re doubling down to expand our studio to keep productions coming back to the state year after year.”

In 2001, Georgia launched a campaign of tax incentives to attract film and TV production enterprises to the state, where cities like Covington were poised to become “the Hollywood of the South.” Cinelease responded by utilizing its 45 years of industry experience to diversify into the Atlanta-based studio management division.

Cinelease Studios - Three Ring opened in 2020 as a purpose-built film and television campus with six sound stages, three mill spaces, 12 office bungalows, and an expansive wooded and developed backlot. The studio has been leased at 100% capacity since its opening and clients have included Lionsgate, Paramount Pictures, and Skydance Media. With demand for content at an industry-wide high and all sound stages fully booked through year’s end, Cinelease Studios says now is the ideal time to embark on this new endeavor.

“The impact of the productions that come here go far beyond the film industry. These investments bring more money, more jobs, and more opportunities to communities like Covington. This expansion is a great example of how rural areas can produce big gains both for their region and all of Georgia,” said Gov. Brian Kemp. “As a major player in the industry, Cinelease is setting the standard and I look forward to their growth here, in the number one state for business.”

The expansion will add eight new stages, enhancing the campus by providing a total of 14 purpose-built sound stages. Upon completion, the stages will total 276,000 square feet of stage space alone, 100,000 square feet of office space, and two new mill spaces will offer 72,800 more square feet of flexible space for construction mill and storage. The designs will also accommodate more office amenities, eight acres of outdoor filmmaking space, and pavement to double the parking currently available.

“Production crews range from a handful to several hundred, but regardless of size, the local spend fuels Georgia’s economy,” says Jessa Grazioplene, Director of Studio Client Relations. “From creating more jobs to renewing long-term leases on land, our vertical growth expansion of our 572,000 square foot purpose-built studio reinforces our local economic commitment.”

Cinelease Studios’ stages have already housed two major episodic television shows that employed over 1,000 crew members combined. The entertainment industry drives nearly $4 billion into Georgia’s economy and this expansion and consequential increase in overall production capacity will make an impactful contribution to the workforce, tax base, and client experience, Cinelease said.

With continued partnership with Cinelease and Herc Entertainment Services, the Cinelease Studios - Three Ring expansion is projected to finish in late 2023.