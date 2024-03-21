Cinegy To Show New Multiviewer Software Version At NAB Show

MUNICH—Cinegy has announced that it will feature the latest version of its software-based Cinegy Multiviewer at the 2024 NAB Show, April 13-17, in Las Vegas.

A single instance of the multiviewer software, used around the world by broadcasters, the professional AV community, government and enterprise, can monitor, analyze and display hundreds of incoming feeds on one or multiple screens and optionally also stream the output in a range of IP streaming formats, the company said.

Supported input formats range from traditional SDI and DVB/ATSC transport streams to now common IP formats, such as NDI, SRT and SMPTE 2110, it said.

Focusing on features like GPU acceleration capabilities, Cinegy optimizes performance by reducing server CPU load and increasing scalability. This approach increases efficiency, maximizes hardware performance, reduces energy demand and protects investment, making the solution more sustainable, it said.

Cinegy Multiviewer has offered GPU acceleration using NVIDIA GPUs for many years. Now at the request of many customers with version 24.2 of Cinegy Multiviewer, AMD GPU acceleration is supported as is the mixed use of NVIDIA and AMD GPUs in one system, the company said.

Cinegy Multiviewer is a widely used solution for professional NDI monitoring. NDI sources are not always broadcast standard signals. To address the challenges posed by non-standard NDI feeds and to deliver a smooth and efficient monitoring experience, Cinegy Multiviewer 24.2 now offers an NDI source tolerance mode to make integrating these sources easy, it said.

The Remote Control API within Cinegy Multiviewer 24.2 has been enhanced with a focus placed on layout manipulation to allow users to navigate their monitoring workflows more precisely. The company also has added a WebSocket Preview feature that permits users to preview streams (or entire Multiviewer screens) with low latency directly within a web browser on any internet connection without the need for additional plug-ins and software, it said.

Automatic and accurate GPU identification and simple selection via drop-down menus help simplify assigning resources and managing hardware setup. In the same way GPU resources can be assigned, they can be assigned for output stream encoding for remote stream delivery, it said.

Cinegy Multiviewer 24.2 supports SMPTE ST 2110 devices as input sources, such as cards from partner vendors like Deltacast and AJA Video as well as Blackmagic’s Decklink IP.

See Cinegy in NAB Show booth SL6031.