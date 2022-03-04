Cinegy to Highlight Cloud-Based Production Tools at 2022 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Cinegy will demo its digital video processing, asset management, video compression and automation, and playout services tools at the 2022 NAB Show, April 23-27. Highlighted products will include Cinegy Air PRO, Cinegy Capture PRO, Cinegy Multiviewer, Cinegy Convert and Cinegy Archive, within which the Daniel2 codec is an integral part.

In addition, Cinegy will highlight how it has optimized its entire product line to be 8K-ready and deployed in the cloud. One of the early adopters of the open source SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) protocol, Cinegy has SRT baked into all technology, including the license, which removes any concerns about whether users have the legal right, proper subscription, or adequate bandwidth to deploy the software the company said.

“The last two years have accelerated migration to technologies—such as the cloud—but customers still need to adopt these new ways of working in alignment with their unique strategic vision,said Jan Weigner, Managing Director at Cinegy. "We understand that every customer is at a different point on their journey, so our highly flexible approach means broadcasters can migrate all or parts of their workflow in a way that works for their business. NAB is something the whole industry is looking forward to and we are excited about meeting customers and partners face-to-face once again.”

Demonstrations will cover:

Cinegy Capture PRO for acquisition and transcode, allows operators to work with a rich client interface running anywhere on the network, and simultaneously generate all versions needed for archive, editing and remote working;

Cinegy Multiviewer , which runs as a service operating on commodity IT equipment and displays and analyzes signals from multiple sources, raising alerts for any detected signal problems;

Cinegy Convert —designed to function like a network-based print server—is ideal for performing repetitive export and conversion tasks by "printing" material to predefined formats and destinations to save time that can be applied to higher value creative tasks;

Cinegy Archive media asset management manages and delivers advanced logging and metadata accumulation over the entire lifecycle of the media assets, making these easily searchable and reusable, and saving time and money, and

media asset management manages and delivers advanced logging and metadata accumulation over the entire lifecycle of the media assets, making these easily searchable and reusable, and saving time and money, and Cinegy Daniel2, which plays professional quality 8K streams on affordable, commodity hardware or even a consumer-grade laptop. Now further optimized, the codec is ubiquitous through the software product range.

Cinegy will be in Booth C3931.