CineForm, AJA Video strengthen stereo 3-D workflow

Compression specialists CineForm has teamed up with AJA Video to offer full stereo 3-D workflow support for the newly launched AJA Video KONA 3G card, which provides users with the necessary video I/O hardware for Mac workstations to support a wide variety of formats.

AJA has also released updated Version 8.1 KONA software, which includes 3-D video controls from the KONA 3G’s Control Panel software interface. This has allowed the direct ingest into, and playout of, CineForm 3-D files, thus further simplifying production workflow for customers working with 3-D content.

During ingest, KONA 3G enables simultaneous, real-time capture of separate left-eye and right-eye sources through HD-SDI (including sources previously recorded in stereo mode on HDCAM SR) directly into CineForm 3-D files. Each individual eye is multiplexed together into a CineForm 3-D file that is available for immediate editing with CineForm’s Neo3D software when used in combination with Apple Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere Pro and other compatible software applications. The new KONA software also adds support for recording and playout of CineForm 4:2:2 2-D media.

CineForm Neo3D is a new 3-D post-production workflow solution that enables users to edit 3-D projects in real time with full-frame-rate playback to an external 3-D monitor. With CineForm First Light 3D as the enabling 3-D workflow and production engine, Neo3D users are provided comprehensive control of the 3-D image-processing workflow.

The new AJA Video KONA 3G supports a range of video formats including 10-bit uncompressed video 3G/HD/SD SDI I/O; new HDMI 1.4a output for stereoscopic monitoring to consumer 3-D displays; eight-channel AES digital audio I/O (16-channel AES with optional K3G-Box) and 16-channel SDI embedded audio I/O; real-time, hardware-based up/down/crossconversion to support a range of SD and HD formats; dual-link HD; 2K formats; and a hardware-based downstream keyer.