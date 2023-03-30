Cinedigm Selects Valossa Labs for AI Tech

LOS ANGELES & OULU, Finland—Cinedigm Corp. has announced that it will be using Valossa Labs OY as its video Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology partner and vendor for its flagship streaming service Cineverse.

Cinedigm said the agreement will enhance the user experience for Cineverse by utilizing Valossa's human-level cognitive automation systems and Valossa Autopreview, which is a fully automated promotion engine that creates a more dynamic content experience and drives deeper viewer engagement.

"As we continue to increase the size of our content offering on Cineverse, the need to refine and improve content discovery becomes more paramount to our goal of becoming the 'Spotify of Independent Film,'" stated Tony Huidor, Cinedigm's chief technology and product officer. "By design, one of the many competitive advantages that our Matchpoint platform offers us is the ability to leverage innovative third-party technologies and integrate with cutting-edge technology providers, like Valossa, to continually innovate and raise the bar on what users expect of their streaming services".

Valossa's video automation product Autopreview detects and interprets deep audio-visual content on a frame-by-frame basis in order to create frame-accurate contextual metadata tags and generate professional-grade video previews automatically for the films and television series offered on Cineverse. This will help improve content programming, content discovery and targeted advertising.

"We are proud to deliver our cutting-edge AI technology to Cinedigm, the premier independent streaming company in the US," noted Mika Rautiainen, CEO of Valossa Labs OY. "This partnership is a testament to our pursuit of delivering next-generation media solutions that help companies monetize their titles across global markets by leveraging recent advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence."