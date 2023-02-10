Cinedigm Launches ROW8 Theatrical Titles on Cineverse

LOS ANGELES—Cinedigm Corp. has announced that it has integrated ROW8 into its streaming service, Cineverse, in an agreement that will allow Cineverse users to rent recently released premium movies as well as select films still in theaters on a transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) basis.

ROW8 offers the latest Hollywood movies and makes them available to consumers before they are released on subscription streaming services. Hit films available at launch include "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish", "Babylon", "Plane" and "M3GAN".

"ROW8 has established itself through their consumer-friendly approach to transactional streaming and by providing access to high-quality major Hollywood studios as well as independent new releases and evergreen titles," remarked Cinedigm's chief technology & product offcer, Tony Huidor. "With this deal, Cinedigm significantly enhances Cineverse's film catalog and joins an elite club of streaming platforms that offer in-theater and newly released films. As we continue to work towards our goal of making Cineverse the `Spotify of Film’, we aim to offer movie lovers one of the most compelling and complete streaming experiences in the industry."

The deal with ROW8 substantially increases the breadth of content on Cineverse by providing access to premium titles via a "Still in Theaters" promotional shelf on the website's main page and a dedicated section on Cineverse showcasing ROW8's full content offering, the companies said.

ROW8's entire catalog of over 2,000 titles will be featured on Cineverse and available within Cineverse's search feature. Premium titles can be rented via cineverse.com with support for viewing rented titles on additional platforms coming shortly, the companies said.

ROW8 currently has licensing deals with major Hollywood studios including Disney, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal Pictures, and Warner Bros., among others. Additionally, Cinedigm's own upcoming theatrical releases will be distributed on Cineverse via ROW8.