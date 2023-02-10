Cinedigm Launches ROW8 Theatrical Titles on Cineverse
The deal allows Cineverse users to rent major Hollywood studio theatrical releases, including some that are still in theaters
LOS ANGELES—Cinedigm Corp. has announced that it has integrated ROW8 into its streaming service, Cineverse, in an agreement that will allow Cineverse users to rent recently released premium movies as well as select films still in theaters on a transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) basis.
ROW8 offers the latest Hollywood movies and makes them available to consumers before they are released on subscription streaming services. Hit films available at launch include "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish", "Babylon", "Plane" and "M3GAN".
"ROW8 has established itself through their consumer-friendly approach to transactional streaming and by providing access to high-quality major Hollywood studios as well as independent new releases and evergreen titles," remarked Cinedigm's chief technology & product offcer, Tony Huidor. "With this deal, Cinedigm significantly enhances Cineverse's film catalog and joins an elite club of streaming platforms that offer in-theater and newly released films. As we continue to work towards our goal of making Cineverse the `Spotify of Film’, we aim to offer movie lovers one of the most compelling and complete streaming experiences in the industry."
The deal with ROW8 substantially increases the breadth of content on Cineverse by providing access to premium titles via a "Still in Theaters" promotional shelf on the website's main page and a dedicated section on Cineverse showcasing ROW8's full content offering, the companies said.
ROW8's entire catalog of over 2,000 titles will be featured on Cineverse and available within Cineverse's search feature. Premium titles can be rented via cineverse.com with support for viewing rented titles on additional platforms coming shortly, the companies said.
ROW8 currently has licensing deals with major Hollywood studios including Disney, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal Pictures, and Warner Bros., among others. Additionally, Cinedigm's own upcoming theatrical releases will be distributed on Cineverse via ROW8.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.