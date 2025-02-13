CIMM, TVB Release Local TV and Video Innovation Showcase

NEW YORK—In a bid to help local broadcasters find new ways of monetizing their content, the Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement (CIMM) and TVB have released a study that highlights innovations within the local television and video marketplace and offers broadcasters strategic recommendations and opportunities to help them foster a culture of creativity and growth.

“The local broadcasting industry is at an inflection point thanks to rapid changes in viewing behavior, shifts in underlying technologies and content distribution strategies, and the proliferation of new measurement, data, and identity solutions,” CIMM Managing Director Jon Watts said. “As the local TV and video marketplace progresses, it’s imperative that we understand what propels advancements, the emerging innovations, and the roles that industry stakeholders play in this transformation. Our study highlights several creative and measurement innovators in the local video advertising space who are pushing the boundaries of traditional strategies to meet the growing demand for more precise targeting, addressability, measurement and accountability, and deeper audience engagement.”

CIMM and TVB said the “Local TV and Video Innovation Showcase” is a comprehensive analysis of case studies from 16 marketplace innovators, including: AdImpact, Ampersand, Comcast Effectv, Comscore, Consumer Orbit, Dentsu, Gray Media, HyphaMetrics, Madhive, Magid’s AD.VANTAGE AI, Nexstar Media Group, New York Interconnect, Run3TV, Spectrum Reach, Tunnl and Who’s Watching TV.

The study also highlights six areas where innovation is paving the way for better technology, enhanced audience connection and improved advertising effectiveness for local TV and video businesses, Those areas include:

Measurement: The use of cross-platform campaign measurement tools and advanced capabilities like Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) help local advertisers garner a comprehensive view of media consumption across all platforms – providing actionable audience behavior insights and precise, person-level data across markets to better understand and optimize reach.

Attribution: Multiscreen attribution capabilities allow advertisers to link their local TV campaigns to offline customer actions, providing a clear picture of the return on ad spend.

Cross-Platform Digital Campaigns: With real-time cross-platform campaign metrics, local advertisers can leverage a unified view of performance across both linear and digital platforms—enabling greater optimization and effectiveness across multiple channels.

Data Integration and Audience Insights: By shifting focus from traditional demographics to the integration of diverse data sources—for example, the combination of TV viewing data with website retail activity—local advertisers can target consumers with actionable audience insights and enhanced precision.

Content Delivery and Engagement: A data-driven approach to TV across linear, addressable, and streaming powers highly effective targeting across advertising campaigns—empowering advertisers to deliver precise, hyperlocal campaigns that drive incremental audience engagement and sales.

Operational Efficiency: Best practices like streamlining data reporting for swift analysis and providing local ad sales teams with instant, high-quality marketing content improve workflow efficiency, strategic decision-making, and overall business productivity.

“Local TV and video remain a foundational element of the viewer experience, which is why innovation is imperative in maintaining its relevance in a constantly evolving market,” TVB Executive Vice President and Chief Research Officer Hadassa Gerber said. “What we’ve found is that the industry continues to meet new challenges with resilience, redefining what’s possible in local broadcasting and cementing it as an invaluable component of the TV and video landscape at large. It’s an exciting time for the market, and TVB is proud to be a part of this collective effort to adapt and thrive.”

The Local TV and Video Innovation Showcase, co-authored by industry experts Patti Cohen and Matt Ross, is the result of ongoing industry analysis driven by CIMM’s Local TV Measurement Working Group of local TV experts that defined the purpose and scope of the study.

