LG Smart TVs Get a Global ACR Upgrade

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—LG Ads Solutions has announced the global rollout of its proprietary automatic content recognition (ACR) technology across LG TVs globally.

The upgrade, which will replace legacy technology, and put the new ACR solution on millions of smart TVs across Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Australia, will help the company better understand viewing patterns and the performance of ad campaigns on connected TVs.

The rollout covers 27 countries across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Australia. ACR provided by LG Ads Solutions is already active on LG smart TVs in the U.S.

As of September, LG Ads Solutions has become the exclusive provider of all LG CTV inventory and data worldwide.

“This ACR rollout marks the next major phase of our global CTV advertising business with LG Ads Solutions,” explained CEO Raghu Kodige. “It is a highly significant moment for brands across four continents, who increasingly need to reach cord-cutters and light-TV viewers who have migrated to OTT services, and to understand incremental reach over traditional linear TV services. Now with LG Ads Solutions, brands globally can plan, activate, and measure CTV advertising using the industry’s best ACR data set to help guarantee campaign success.”

The ACR data will help brands understand, in an anonymized fashion, which TV ads have aired, or not aired, and how many times, in any given household, the company said.

For brands, this means they can increase frequency levels for underexposed households, cap frequency for overexposed households, conquest households that are exposed to competitor’s ads, and more. It also informs brands and agencies which households they are missing completely due to cord-cutting.

The data can also be used to measure the effectiveness of the ad.

LG Ads Solutions already powers CTV campaigns in over 40 countries globally. Now, brands in any country covered by the ACR rollout can immediately begin working with LG Ads Solutions to understand TV audience viewership in their country at a granular level, in order to pinpoint granular audience segments and to optimize reach, frequency, and ad effectiveness across linear and streaming television, the company said.