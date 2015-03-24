ChyronHego Names Carl Blandio as Chief Financial Officer

MELVILLE, N.Y. – ChyronHego have announced the appointment of Carl Blandio as its Chief Financial Officer. Blandio will oversee the broadcasting graphics company’s finance and business operations and report to Johan Apel, ChyronHego’s president and CEO.

Most recently, Blandio served as the CFO of Diligent Board Member Services. He also served as senior vice president and CFO at CashEdge Inc., as well as other CFO roles at Informed Medical Communications and Open Solutions Inc.

“Throughout his career, Carl has built a track record of keen business decisions that have improved operational efficiencies and driven shareholder value for the companies he’s served,’ said Apel. “His expertise in applying corporate finance as an actionable business tool to increase company performance is a tremendous asset – especially as we continue to build a world-class organization for the ChyronHego family of robust and powerful graphics solutions.”