ChyronHego Kicks It With IPFL

MELVILLE, N.Y.—ChyronHego and the Israeli Premier Football League, along with Israeli pay-TV operator Charlton, have gotten the ball rolling on a five-year deal that will see ChyronHego supply its graphic technology to live IPFL broadcasts. The broadcasts will utilize a trio of ChyronHego products, including its LyricX graphics creation and playout system, TRACAB player tracking system, and Virtual Placement virtual graphics system.

The deal will kick off with the 2016-2017 season. All broadcasts of IFPL’s Ligat Winner first division and State Cup will use the LyricX system. All Ligat Winner stadiums, meanwhile, have been equipped with optical cameras that enable TRACAB, which captures and deliver real-time data on movement of the players, officials and the ball. Virtual Placement will be used to create “instant virtual replays,” providing real-time animation that recreates player movement.

ChyronHego has similar deals with other soccer leagues, including the UEFA Champions League, English Premier League and La Liga.