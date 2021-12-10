Chyron Unveils CAMIO 5.0 MOS-Driven Graphics System

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Chyron has released CAMIO 5.0, the next generation of the company’s MOS-driven graphics asset management platform.

With the 5.0 release, Chyron has re-architected CAMIO to integrate all of its components, including LUCI, HubDrive, Render Engine and iSQ, more tightly for easier installation, management and maintenance, whether in an on-premises, cloud or hybrid configuration, the company said.

A modernized UI provides a more consistent experience for users as they work with CAMIO and with complementary tools, including Chyron’s PRIME Live Platform, cloud-based AXIS’ order management and leading NLE, motion graphics and visual effects software, it said.

“Because we focused on designing this release around users’ workflow, CAMIO 5.0 is an easy-to-use system that helps users create and bring high-quality graphics to air quickly and accurately,” said Chyron product manager Jim Martinolich.

“While we’ve made substantial enhancements and added many new features, many users will simply experience these changes through greater ease of use, control and efficiency in getting the job done right," he added.

CAMIO allows directors, producers and operators to design, produce and output news graphics from one scalable, intuitive platform that simplifies and streamlines the creation of compelling graphics. Producers and reporters simply fulfill graphics templates with text, images or clips. Graphics templates are then added directly to stories in the NRCS MOS rundown, it said.

With the same familiar controls that are part of the CAMIO interface, users can harness the ability of the NRCS rundown to drive multiple Lyric or PRIME graphics engines for lower-thirds, OTS, full screens, video walls and virtual and augmented reality elements, Chyron said.

Because the CAMIO workflow is identical for both Chyron’s Lyric and PRIME platforms, users can transition effortlessly from Lyric to PRIME and take full advantage of the latter platform’s robust capabilities.

New features include an improved design with a “dark look” option for the home page, asset manager and LUCI plug-in as well as other UI improvements that optimize screen real estate within MOS environments and deliver a streamlined navigational menu structure. To enhance the large preview option, Chyron has integrated animated previews into LUCI. CAMIO’s ability to identify dependent objects expands asset management functionality and helps to protect assets from accidental deletion, the company said.