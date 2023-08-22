Chyron To Focus On Sports Graphics, Production, Playout At IBC 2023

MELLVILLE, N.Y.—Chyron will focus on its sports solutions, including those within its PRIME software platform that supports CG graphics, video walls, touchscreens, venue control, clips, branding and software-based switching as well as its LIVE cloud-native live video production platform during IBC 2023, Sept. 15-18, at RAI Amsterdam.

"Chyron is highly customer-centric, and development is driven by some of the most demanding sports broadcasts on the planet," said Carol Bettencourt, vice president of marketing at Chyron. "By simplifying essential tasks and streamlining critical workflows, we're giving operators more flexibility and freedom in crafting stories and experiences that resonate with fans. We look forward to showcasing these innovations at IBC 2023."

Chyron will feature PRIME 4.7, a powerful data table resource that makes it easier for sports networks and leagues to leverage large data sets to tell a story. It reduces the time needed to create league tables, team rosters or dynamic player highlight templates.

New additions to its control panel creation toolbox enable users to make simplified playout interfaces. New appearance and layout properties provide simple formatting of button size, position and visuals, while a new base scene control resource enhances a designer's experience for customizing control when working with parent scene graphics. New shortcut keys for common sports operations, such as transferring or clearing all graphics from program to preview, add further efficiency to playout, the company said.

Development around data continues in the PRIME 4.8 release. With providers such as Genius Sports and Sportradar adopting JSON as the data format for their data-connection APIs, JavaScript is becoming the scripting language of choice to parse, evaluate and access data in live graphics, it said.

With its new JavaScript Effect & Resource tool, PRIME 4.8 gives users an intuitive interface with which to import and edit scripts entirely within the platform and apply them as parameters at the object, scene, project and application level. The version also offers a variety of new settings for scripting sandboxing security, it said.

PRIME's new auto-follow features help designers create complex graphics that adapt to varying stats. A new virtual group effect binds separate scene object positions together for a one-time design of table graphics with changing rows and columns.

Other enhancements include a date/time count-up mode and tools for determining the overlap of layer masks across back-to-back scenes. For automated productions driven by external updates or by Chyron's Intelligent Interface (II) protocol, new message ranges in PRIME save hours of time by eliminating the need to design hundreds of graphics variations, it said.

For playout operators, the Replaceable Panel provides rapid edit access to text, images, and style values and control over external updates and data-bindings. There is also support for multiple graphic subfolders, it said.

Chyron LIVE 1.5 will make its debut at IBC 2023, featuring additional user control over the cloud environment and new sports-specific features. These new capabilities build on LIVE 1.4, which introduced an AI-based instant replay tool that enhances the ability of production crews to create replay clips from live feeds. When the algorithm watches camera inputs and recognizes an interesting play, the platform generates a replay clip around that point of interest. Users can manually adjust the start point of the AI-generated clip, it said.

See Chyron at IBC 2023 Stand 7.A45.