Chyron Plans AXIS World Graphics Roll-Out at IBC Show



AMSTERDAM – Chyron will be showing off its AXIS World Graphics system that’s tailored for European, Middle Eastern and African television graphics markets. The graphics creation system is cloud-based and specifically designed to meet the needs of broadcasters. It allows reporters, production assistants, and producers of news shows to create graphics packages that can integrate with Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premier editing systems.



The company will also be showing its BlueNet system for graphics generation and playout. It combines Chyron’s suite of graphics generation, asset management, collaborative creation, and playout in real time.



Chyron will be at stand 7.D.11.



