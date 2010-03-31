Chyron, NeuroTV Partner at NAB Show



Chyron has entered into a worldwide partnership with NeuroTV to integrate and co-market virtual set technology. The NeuroTV virtual set technology generates 3D sets in real time and also creates animations, interactive characters and graphics.



The Neuro TV partnership allows Chyron to offer a fully integrated platform for graphics generation and virtual sets. Booth visitors will see demonstrations of this new technology along with Chyron’s suite of television graphics products.



Chyron and NeuroTV will be at Booth SL1420.



