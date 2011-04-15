Chyron appoints Peter Morrone to new role

Chyron has appointed Peter Morrone to the new role of senior vice president for engineering and product management. Morrone served as vice president of product engineering at Chyron for nearly eight years, and in this new position, he will be responsible not only for providing engineering leadership, but also for guiding product management and developing the company's product release strategy.

Prior to joining Chyron in 2003, Morrone was a principal at Five Stones Development, a company specializing in software development and IT consulting. He previously served as software engineering manager at Otari, where he oversaw software development for the company's line of digital audio recording software and digital mixing consoles. Morrone earlier was a principal at Digital Dynamics, a startup focused on developing and delivering multitrack digital audio workstations for professional sound recording and post production. During his tenure there, Digital Dynamics introduced the world's first 24-track digital audio recording system.