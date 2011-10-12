Chyron Appoints Jean Rene Georges Senior Account Executive



MELVILLE, N.Y.: Chyron announced the appointment of Jean Rene Georges to the position of Northeast and mid-Atlantic senior account executive. In this role, Georges will be responsible for building and executing strategic sales plans that help to extend the Chyron brand into new markets.



Over the past several years, Georges has worked closely for companies within the traditional broadcast space. Most recently, he served as director of sales at Rule Broadcast Systems, and prior to that held similar positions with SoftImage (Avid) and Media 100. Georges was president at Advanced Visual Technology (AVT), which under his leadership became a division of systems integrator and value-added reseller Techexport. He began his career at Kurka Corp., a division of IBM, selling IBM’s first line of personal desktop computers to Fortune 1000 companies in the New England area.



Georges, who is fluent in English and French, studied electrical engineering at the Northeastern University College of Engineering.



