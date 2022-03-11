Chyron Announces Key Promotions to Drive Product Development
By George Winslow published
Nikole McStanley has been named product portfolio director of live production technology and Robin Boemare has been named product portfolio director of content and data management technology
MELVILLE, N.Y.— Chyron has announced that Nikole McStanley has been promoted to product portfolio director of live production technology and Robin Boemare has been promoted to product portfolio director of content and data management technology
In announcing the promotions, Mathieu Yerle, Chyron senior vice president of strategy and product, stated: "These two key appointments are an important part of our overall strategy of aligning and bringing together our products into unified platforms to create flexible, scalable solutions that are user-friendly and may be deployed on premises or in the cloud. I'm thrilled to count on Nikole, Robin, and their respective teams of product managers to ensure that we strategically drive our product growth with customer-centricity."
As product portfolio director of live production technology, Nikole McStanley’s portfolio includes the PRIME platform and all its modules: CG graphics, branding, clip server, video walls, venue control, production switching, touch screen, edge user-controlled graphics, augmented reality, and automation. Additionally, her portfolio includes Paint (illustrated replay), VP (virtual placement and advertising), and VSAR (virtual sets and augmented reality). In previous roles, McStanley has worked with other broadcast technology vendors and has been a Chyron product specialist. She brings a wealth of customer-facing experience and hands-on product knowledge to her new role, the company said.
"I look forward to further 'de-siloing' our products and continuing the evolution of PRIME to be an ever more versatile, easier-to-use platform," said McStanley. "We have a very exciting new launch coming soon."
In addition, Robin Boemare has been named product portfolio director of content and data management technology, which includes the popular Newsticker, AXIS (maps, charts, composite images, and order management), CAMIO (asset management and newsroom integration), and Chyron Weather products. Boemare's 15 years of industry experience include delivery, solutions engineering, project management, and presales. He is deeply familiar with Chyron products and customer needs.
"We want products across our entire portfolio to work together seamlessly," said Boemare. "Products that facilitate data and asset management are the foundation that brings all of our products together. It is important to handle these shared resources consistently."
Further information about Chyron and the company's products is available at www.chyron.com.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.