Chyron Announces Key Promotions to Drive Product Development

MELVILLE, N.Y.— Chyron has announced that Nikole McStanley has been promoted to product portfolio director of live production technology and Robin Boemare has been promoted to product portfolio director of content and data management technology

In announcing the promotions, Mathieu Yerle, Chyron senior vice president of strategy and product, stated: "These two key appointments are an important part of our overall strategy of aligning and bringing together our products into unified platforms to create flexible, scalable solutions that are user-friendly and may be deployed on premises or in the cloud. I'm thrilled to count on Nikole, Robin, and their respective teams of product managers to ensure that we strategically drive our product growth with customer-centricity."

As product portfolio director of live production technology, Nikole McStanley’s portfolio includes the PRIME platform and all its modules: CG graphics, branding, clip server, video walls, venue control, production switching, touch screen, edge user-controlled graphics, augmented reality, and automation. Additionally, her portfolio includes Paint (illustrated replay), VP (virtual placement and advertising), and VSAR (virtual sets and augmented reality). In previous roles, McStanley has worked with other broadcast technology vendors and has been a Chyron product specialist. She brings a wealth of customer-facing experience and hands-on product knowledge to her new role, the company said.

"I look forward to further 'de-siloing' our products and continuing the evolution of PRIME to be an ever more versatile, easier-to-use platform," said McStanley. "We have a very exciting new launch coming soon."

In addition, Robin Boemare has been named product portfolio director of content and data management technology, which includes the popular Newsticker, AXIS (maps, charts, composite images, and order management), CAMIO (asset management and newsroom integration), and Chyron Weather products. Boemare's 15 years of industry experience include delivery, solutions engineering, project management, and presales. He is deeply familiar with Chyron products and customer needs.

"We want products across our entire portfolio to work together seamlessly," said Boemare. "Products that facilitate data and asset management are the foundation that brings all of our products together. It is important to handle these shared resources consistently."