Chris Daughtry Will Headline NAB Show Television Luncheon

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Chris Daughtry, lead vocalist of the band Daughtry, will be the featured entertainment at the 2013 NAB Show Television Luncheon, April 8 in Las Vegas.



Daughtry’s performance will honor the induction of “American Idol” into the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame, which will also occur at the Television Luncheon, hosted by “Entertainment Tonight’s” Nancy O’Dell.



Daughtry was the fourth-place contestant on the fifth season of “American Idol” and was eliminated on May 10, 2006. Despite this, he is now the third most successful contestant in terms of record sales, behind Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood, who both won their respective seasons.



Since then, the singer-songwriter has released three No. 1 albums: the five-times-platinum “Daughtry,” the 2009 platinum “Leave This Town” and current gold “Break The Spell.” The band also has four No. 1 singles (“It’s Not Over,” “Home,” “Feels Like Tonight” and “No Surprise”), earned four Grammy Award nominations, won four American Music Awards, in addition to selling out shows worldwide.



