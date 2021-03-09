China’s BTV Taps MediaKind for Channel Launch in Advance of 2022 Winter Games

FRISCO, Texas—MediaKind is helping to bring some Olympic-quality content to China’s BTV channel, working with New Digital Technology Group (NDT) for the delivery of recorded 4K content by providing a range of its encoding and decoding systems.

Beijing Radio & Television (BTV) launched in China around the end of 2020, and is expected to serve as a key channel for carrying winter sporting events, including the 2022 Winter Olympics taking place in Beijing. According to MediaKind, BTV is the first provincial level 4K UHD channel broadcast on satellite in China.

To support this, MediaKind supplied its AVP 4000 HEVC encoder, MK RX1 multicodec, multiservice professional decoder and AVP 1000 Stream Processor. The combined solution is integrated into NDT’s iSwiftMedia, an end-to-end multivendor Network Management System, Operational Support System and orchestration software solution for the broadcast, satellite, cable, telco and mobile industry. The NDT unit’s Software-Defined Network Management software is compatible with SDI over IP non-compressed and transport stream over IP compressed signal streams.

The MediaKind solution also adopts the HEVC coding compression standard to direct content across a large-scale network, while the AVS2 coding compression standard is adopted to facilitate satellite distribution. The last stage output enables stream fault detection and automatic switching. The system link supports embedded audio and Dolby related standards to meet the application requirements of Dolby Digital (AC-3) and Dolby Digital Plus (E-AC3).

The entire MediaKind system is equipped to continue running satellite channels’ broadcast demand during required emergency maintenance. In addition, the satellite receiving system can receive UHD signals with special encryption methods at home and abroad.

“The integration of our technologies enabled our IP-baseband hybrid architecture to power the broadcasting master control, ensuring BTV’s exciting 4K UHD channel went online smoothly and onto the screens of thousands of households nationwide,” said Wang Tong, president of NDT.

BTV officially went on air on Dec. 30, 2020.