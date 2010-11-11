Chernock Named Head of ATSC Tech & Standards Group

WASHINGTON: Dr. Richard Chernock has been named the next chairman of the Technology and Standards Group for the Advanced Television Systems Committee. Dr. Chernock has been an active participant in ATSC for many years, most recently as vice chair of the TSG and leader of Non-Real Time and Mobile/Handheld management layer activities. He replaces John Henderson of the Consumer Electronics Association, whose term as TSG chairman will expire Dec. 31, 2010.



“Rich’s technical expertise, leadership style and extensive experience in ATSC activities make him the perfect choice to direct the activities of the TSG.” said Mark Richer, ATSC president. “Rich is an outstanding leader.”



Dr. Chernock is currently chief technology officer at Triveni Digital--an LG Electronics company. As CTO, he develops strategic directions for monitoring, content distribution and metadata management for emerging digital television systems and infrastructures. Previously, he was a research staff member at IBM Research, investigating digital broadcast technologies.



He is active in many of the ATSC and Society of Cable Television Engineers standards committees, particularly in the areas of mobile DTV, monitoring, metadata, and data broadcast. He is a major participant in the SCTE HMS video monitoring activity. Dr. Chernock is also the Distinguished Lecturer Chair for IEEE BTS.