Charter Signs Deal to Carry Tegna Stations

STAMFORD, Conn.—Following a few extensions and a warning from Charter’s Spectrum to its subscribers that Tegna stations could go dark if a new carriage deal was not reached, the two sides have come to terms on a long-term agreement.

“We reached an agreement with Tegna to provide local ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and other multi-cast channels to our customers,” Charter wrote in a tweet. “We are pleased to have reached a fair agreement for everyone and appreciate your support and patience.”

Tegna also tweeted the news: “We have reached an agreement with @GetSpectrum that will ensure our station stays on your lineup. Thank you for reading this message and being part of our community.”

No financial terms for the deal were announced.