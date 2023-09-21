Charter, Qualcomm Unveil Next-Gen Advanced Wifi Router

STAMFORD, Conn.—Charter Communications, Inc. and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. have announced that they are working on a next-generation Advanced WiFi router that will bring WiFi 7 and 10 Gbps WiFi capabilities to Spectrum Internet users. Advanced WiFi routers with WiFi 7 are expected to be available to Spectrum customers in 2024.

“The leading WiFi 7 innovations from Qualcomm Technologies will enable our Advanced WiFi service to continue delivering robust and responsive internet connectivity and ultra-fast WiFi speeds to our customers,” said Dave Rodrian, Charter’s group vice president of WiFi products. “This next generation of WiFi will support the delivery of new experiences, such as fully immersive, ultra-low latency VR, and aligns with our network evolution plan to enable multi-gig wireless connectivity across our entire footprint.”

With internet usage and the number of WiFi-connected devices continuing to grow, the demand for wireless connectivity has never been greater. WiFi 7 advances the delivery of wireless connectivity by leveraging all three WiFi bands – 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz – and enabling both higher throughput and lower latency through the implementation of new features, the companies said.

Those new features include:

Increased channel size, up to a peak of 320 MHz, delivering massive throughput gains from 6 GHz spectrum.

Multi-Link Operation (MLO), supporting the use of multiple radios on a router to increase throughput and reduce latency.

4K modulation, boosting peak rates to increase throughput and capacity.

Flexible channel utilization, an advancement based on preamble puncturing to avoid channels with interference.

“Qualcomm Technologies’ obsessive focus on technology development for advanced user experiences, along with our years-long collaboration with Charter, is on full display with the development of the Spectrum Advanced WiFi router featuring WiFi 7,” said Ganesh Swaminathan, vice president and GM of wireless infrastructure and networking, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “As broadband subscribers’ demand for high-performance connectivity continues to accelerate, we’re proud to deliver service-focused platforms to help customers meet those needs.”

In addition to supporting the latest WiFi technology, Spectrum’s Advanced WiFi product provides customers with control of their network via the My Spectrum App and includes Security Shield to protect their devices from online threats. It also powers exclusive Spectrum Mobile features like Speed Boost and the Spectrum Mobile SSID, taking converged connectivity to the next level, the companies said.