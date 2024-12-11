Charter Appoints Keith Dardis to Lead Combined Spectrum Enterprise and Spectrum Business

STAMFORD, Conn.—Charter Communications’ Spectrum brand has named Keith Dardis senior vice president, business sales and operations, leading newly combined business units serving small- and medium-sized business customers and large, enterprise-level companies.

Dardis, who previously oversaw Spectrum Community Solutions, assumes the new role effective immediately and will be based in Stamford.

“By combining Spectrum Enterprise and Business sales and operations under Keith’s leadership, we will be able to fully leverage our portfolio of products and services, providing the best solutions to meet all of our business customers’ specific needs,” said Adam Ray, executive vice president and chief commercial officer for Charter Communications, to whom Dardis will continue to report.

A 30-year industry veteran, Dardis has led Spectrum Community Solutions, Spectrum’s multi-unit dwelling (MDU) business, since 2021 after several years overseeing the MSO’s residential and business direct sales and strategic channel sales. Prior to Charter, he held several sales leadership roles at Sprint (now T-Mobile), including vice president of Northeast business, regional sales director and director of business application sales, and was head of U.S. sales at Bluewater Information Convergence. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Villanova University.

As part of the reorganization, Adam Moore has been promoted to succeed Dardis as senior vice president, Spectrum Community Solutions, after serving as group vice president.

Moore will oversee sales and delivery of Spectrum’s internet, Wi-Fi, video and voice solutions to multifamily apartment buildings and single-family bulk residences across its 41-state footprint.

“Adam will play a pivotal role in delivering the solutions that will enable multifamily and bulk single-family property managers to provide their residents with the fastest, most-reliable internet, voice and video connections,” Ray said.

Moore joined Charter in 2009 as manager, product management and has held a variety of product and customer service roles within the company. He began his career in engineering and product management at Mercedes-Benz USA and Crocs Footwear. He holds a bachelor’s degree in integrated business and engineering from Lehigh University.