Charlie Rose Wins RTDNA’s Paul White Award

WASHINGTON—Charlie Rose is joining the ranks of Chris Wallace, Dan Rather, Peter Jennings and Edward R. Murrow as a recipient of the Radio Television Digital News Association’s Paul White Award. Recognizing a lifetime of achievement and service to electronic journalism, Rose will receive the award during the “Excellence in Journalism 2016” event in September.

Rose is the co-host of “CBS This Morning” and a contributor to “60 Minutes.” He also serves as the executive producer and host of “Charlie Rose” on PBS and Bloomberg Television. Rose has also been honored with Emmy and Peabody Awards, the Legion d’honneur, and the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism. In 2014 he was named to Times’ list of 100 Most Influential People in the world.

“Charlie Rose is a consummate interviewer, a gifted storyteller and an exemplary broadcast journalist,” said Kathy Walker, chair of RTDNA.

Named for the first news director at CBS, RTDNA has been handing out the Paul White Award since 1956.

The “Excellence in Journalism 2016” ceremony will take place on Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. CT at the Sheraton New Orleans.