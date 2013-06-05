Charles Warfield to Lead NAB Joint Board

WASHINGTON — The National Association of Broadcasters Board of Directors met Tuesday for its regularly scheduled summer board meeting. Gordon Smith received unanimous support as president and CEO, while Charles Warfield, president and chief operating officer of YMF Media was voted in as joint board chairman, taking over for Meredith Local Media Group chief Paul Karpowicz.

Karpowicz, who ran the meeting, recognized Marty Franks, executive vice president of Planning, Policy and Government Relations for CBS; Caroline Beasley, executive vice president and chief financial officer of of Beasley Broadcast Group and Steve Newberry, president and CEO Commonwealth Broadcasting Corp., who are leaving the board. Franks recently announced his retirement.



NAB Executive Vice President of Conventions and Business Operations Chris Brown recapped highlights and final numbers from the 2013 NAB Show, held April 6-11 in Las Vegas, and updated the Board on prospects for the 2014 NAB Show, which is already showing strong exhibit sales.

Don Benson, president and CEO of Lincoln Financial Media, was re-elected Radio Board chair by unanimous vote.

Television Board Chair Marci Burdick, senior vice president of Broadcasting and Cable for Schurz Communications, was unanimously approved for another term. Dunia Shive, president and CEO of Belo Corp. was voted in as the first vice chair of the TV Board. Michael Fiorile, vice chairman and CEO of The Dispatch Group, was voted second vice chair. Brandon Burgess, chairman and CEO, ION Media Networks, will assume the designated network seat on the executive committee.